WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Fredy Herrera knew something was wrong when he hadn’t seen his elderly neighbors over the past couple of weeks.

“It made me worry,” said Herrera, who lives on Marian Lane in Woonsocket.

Herrera said he called them nearly a dozen times to check in on them, but never received a response.

It wasn’t until he went next door to investigate and noticed a foul odor coming from the home that he decided to call police.

Investigators confirmed Herrera’s worst fears Monday evening, when two bodies were found “severely decomposed” inside the residence.

“It’s an awful feeling,” Herrera said. “I would wish that on anybody … it’s really sad.”

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates confirmed the home belongs to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard, but only identified the decedents as an “elderly male and female.”

Oates said while the medical examiner will confirm their identities, investigators strongly suspect the woman is Menard.

Herrera said Menard lived with her boyfriend, both of whom gave them a warm welcome when his family moved to the neighborhood eight years ago.

“It’s really hard to describe what goes through your mind when you hear news like that,” Herrera said. “I’m sad to see them gone, especially with the way they went, but I know they are resting now … I’m always going to love them.”

Herrera said his children were especially close with the elderly couple, and he hasn’t had the heart to tell them that they’re gone.

No foul play is suspected, though the investigation into their deaths is ongoing.

Mernard was not only the city’s first female mayor, she was also its longest serving mayor, holding office from 1995 until 2009.

Oates said the medical examiner plans to identify the decedents sometime Wednesday.