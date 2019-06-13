New leader of program aimed at helping people after incarceration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket native is returning home to help people live better lives after incarceration.

Mavis Nimoh has been named the Executive Director for the Center for Prisoner Health & Human Rights.

The center was eastablished in 2005 at The Miriam Hospital and supports people impacted by the criminal justice system.

Nimoh attended the University of Rhode Island and went on to serve as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, State Director of Victim Services for MADD Pennsylvania, and more.

On top of an impressive resume, she has direct experience, which set her apart from the more than 100 other candidates for the position.

“I have an individual within my family that has gone through the criminal justice system, and they are trying to figure out ways to reintegrate back into society.” said Nimoh, “So on a very real level it affects me, it affects my child.”

For many, prison is just the beginning of punishment. Even after a sentence is served, difficulties often continue.

“Where you’re going to live, how you’re going to eat, how you’re going to support your family and yourself, how you’re going to move to being a contributing member to society.” said Nimoh of the challeges people face after incarceration.”

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News reporter Julianne Lima, Nimoh said finding a job and earning a livable wage were among the obstacles her loved one faced.

It’s motivated her to step into this new role.

“I have that personal experience and I live that, so the work that I do is really connected to that personal story and it makes me want to work harder day in and day out.”

One of Minoh’s short-term goals is filling some open advisory board positions.

For details on how to get involved, go to prisonerhealth.org.