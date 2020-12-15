New lead could help detectives find suspect in Pawtucket hit-and-run that injured skateboarder

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are continuing to search for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a Providence man over the summer, and they’re hoping a recent development in the case will lead to an arrest.

Since August, Tyler Clark, 19, has made tremendous progress in his recovery. He tells 12 News that, after he was hit and left in the middle of the road with two broken legs, he was unsure whether he’d be able to walk again.

“I can walk, I can work, do exercises, work out,” Clark said. “You never realize how much you like to sleep on your side.”

“I’ve been able to do a lot more than I thought I could,” he continued.

Clark was riding his skateboard in the area of Exchange Street and Roosevelt Avenue when he was hit while crossing the street.

“I don’t remember it hurting…getting hit by the car,” he recalled. “I just remember hearing my leg break.”

Clark’s mother, Linda Borges, spoke with 12 News a few days after her son was hit. She is begging the driver to come forward and is offering a reward for any information that leads to a prosecution.

“When your son tells you ‘I wish I was paralyzed so I wouldn’t feel the pain anymore,’ it really pulls at you,” Borges said.

She said soon after the crash she connected with the eyewitness who helped her son. The eyewitness told her the driver, described by police as a Black woman with reddish or orange-colored hair, got out of her car and said, “I don’t have time for this,” before driving away.

“My son was left in the street with broken legs,” Borges said. “I hope his screams haunt her in the middle of the night until she turns herself in or gets caught.”

Borges said she’s recently doubled her reward in light of a new lead discovered by Pawtucket Police detectives.

“I want justice, I want justice for my son,” she said.

Police said they originally thought the man who called 911 didn’t see the crash, but have since learned he is, in fact, a second eyewitness.

Now detectives are hoping to identify and speak with the man. This new development, police said, could put them another step closer to finding the suspect.

“I’d like to see the face of a person who could do that and ask them ‘Why?'” Borges said.

While Borges has made justice for her son a priority, Clark said he’s at peace with what happened.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened, and it wasn’t great the way it did happen, but at the end of the day there’s only so much you can do,” Clark said. “You can either sulk about it or you can move on and find a way to benefit from it, and at the end of the day, I’ve realized it’s made me a stronger person.”

Anyone with information on the mystery witness or the suspect is asked to contact the Pawtucket Police Traffic Division at (401) 727-9100 ext. 729.