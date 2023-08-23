CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A brand new high school will soon be built in Central Falls, thanks to more than $93 million in state funding.

The Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation (RIHEBC) recently closed on a $93,520,000 bond that will finance the construction, furnishing and ‎equipping of a new 123,844 square-foot high school at the corner of Lonsdale and Higginson avenues.

The new school will replace the old Central Falls High School, which was built nearly a century ago in 1927.

Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera went to the high school and tells 12 News the city is in desperate need of a new building.

“When I graduated in 1995 [the high school] was already in bad shape,” she said. “It wasn’t in good condition … so this is going to mean a lot for our kids.”

Rivera said the construction bond was more than two years in the making and called it a major milestone for the city.

“Our students, teachers, and families are so deserving of this,” she said. “We’re looking forward to our next steps of selecting a construction manager and breaking ground.”

Rivera said the city’s goal is to break ground in December or January.

(Courtesy: City of Central Falls)

(Courtesy: City of Central Falls)

(Courtesy: City of Central Falls)

(Courtesy: City of Central Falls)