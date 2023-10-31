WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — There could soon be a full-service supermarket in downtown Woonsocket, according to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.

Baldelli-Hunt announced Tuesday that the city is moving closer to opening a mid-sized grocery store, adding that a prospective retailer and possible location have been selected.

She stopped short of identifying the retailer or location, but indicated that she remains committed to bringing a chain supermarket to the Barry Field property.

“[The retailer] will fill a great need, and we will do everything possible to bring them here and help make them successful,” Baldelli-Hunt said.

The city’s plans to bring a grocery store to downtown have been at least a year in the making. With the help of the National Supermarket Association (NSA), Baldelli-Hunt remains confident that those plans will come to fruition.

“We rise by lifting others, and that is our motto,” NSA’s William Rodriguez said “Since its inception, the NSA has been a pivotal force in eliminating food deserts within communities in need, which in turn has revitalized cities.”

It’s unclear exactly when the new supermarket could open.