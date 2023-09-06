PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An unmarked helicopter has been seen flying unusually low across the state this week.

12 News viewers spotted the helicopter flying in Providence and Pawtucket Wednesday. The helicopter was specifically seen hovering over the train tracks near Mineral Spring and Lonsdale avenues.

The helicopter was reportedly contracted through Amtrak, according to a Providence city spokesperson, though it’s unclear what for.

12 News reached out to Amtrak for more information but has not yet heard back.