CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews made quick work of a house fire Monday morning in Central Falls.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. at a multi-family home on Lonsdale Avenue and has since been extinguished.

There was noticeable damage on the outside of the home.

No word at this time on any injuries or what may have started the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.