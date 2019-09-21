Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Woonsocket crash

Live Now /
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that resulted in life-threatening injuries in Woonsocket Friday night.

The crash occurred on Transit Street near Vose Street around 9:30 p.m.

According to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates, the motorcyclist was critically injured and transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene saw debris scattered across the roadway and a mangled motorcycle near the rear end of a parked car.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.

