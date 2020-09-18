More sexual assault charges being filed against Lincoln dentist

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police say they’re filing additional charges against a dentist accused of touching one of his patients inappropriately.

After reporting the arrest of John F. Begg on Thursday, police received additional complaints of sexual assault involving him, Captain Philip Gould said Friday.

Begg, 85, was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault after a 68-year-old patient told police he had groped her during a routine visit on August 31.

He now faces at least two more counts, according to Gould.

Police continue to investigate and asked anyone with information to contact Det. Sean Gorman at (401) 333-1111.

