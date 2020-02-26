Mom of autistic girl unsure where to turn after losing home in fire

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Alisa Depari is terrified for her family’s future after their home was destroyed in a fire last weekend.

“I had a home Sunday morning and by lunch, I didn’t,” she said through tears.

Depari and her family are five of the 33 people who were forced from their homes as flames burned through an apartment building on Sumner Avenue.

“Everybody has lost everything at this point. We are all displaced,” she said. “Everybody is all over the place.”

The 12-unit complex housed people with disabilities and their families, including Depari’s young daughter.

“My 5-year-old has autism severely, she’s non-verbal,” Depari explained. “She has severe epilepsy. Autistic children are in routines and stability ─ that’s their whole life. To be displaced like this with everything so unknown, that’s scary to her.”

She also said her 4-month-old son who was born with a genetic heart condition that requires him to be on a pacemaker.

R.I. Red Cross Executive Director Susan Roberts tells Eyewitness News the nonprofit has provided assistance to 14 families.

While the Red Cross offers financial help for basic needs like temporary lodging, food and clothing, Roberts says the assistance typically only covers those needs for a few days.

For Depari, that financial assistance has run out, and now she’s unsure where to turn.

“I don’t know what to do. I don’t know where to go,” she said. “Can we rebuild in a day? We can’t.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the state fire marshal.

The family has started a fundraiser on Facebook, which also includes a list of what DePari needs most.