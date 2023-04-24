WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The young mother arrested last fall for causing a crash that injured her two children is facing new charges, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Erika Ahrens, 22, of Woonsocket, was reportedly under the influence when she hit another vehicle head-on back in October.

Her two boys, ages 1 and 2, were in the backseat and were both injured in the crash. Her oldest son, according to police, was rushed to the hospital with serious injures.

Neronha said Ahrens has been charged with two counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child, as well as driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury, driving to endanger resulting in serious bodily injury, driving to endanger resulting in physical injury and driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

The new charges are in addition to the charges Ahrens is already facing, which include child endangerment, DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, DUI with a passenger under the age of 13 and driving to endanger resulting in physical injury.

Ahrens next court date is scheduled for June 15.