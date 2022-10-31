WOONSOCKET, RI. (WPRI) — A 21-year-old mother is facing felony charges after a crash over the weekend landed both of her children in the hospital.

Police allege Erika Ahrens was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle head-on around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill roads.

Her two boys, ages 1 and 2, were in the vehicle at the time, along with 21-year-old Trevor Pickering, Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said.

The 2-year-old is still listed in critical condition at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, according to police, while the 1-year-old was treated and released to the care of the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).

Ahrens was arraigned Monday in Providence District Court on two counts each of DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, DUI with a passenger under 13, driving to endanger resulting in physical injury, and child endangerment.

The judge said in this case, no plea could be entered and the matter will be filed in Superior Court.

Ahrens was released on $40,000 bail. She’s due back in court Jan. 30.

Police said Pickering was also taken into custody and charged with violating a no-contact order.