PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston woman faced a judge Monday on charges connected to the death of her young son.

Jessaline Andrade, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child.

She was held without bail and is due back in court on May 15.

According to police, the 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive at a Pawtucket home on Dec. 10 and later died at the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide after the cause was determined to be acute fentanyl intoxication.

The boy’s 8-year-old brother was also exposed to the drug but survived, police said.

Two other men — Stephano Castro, 31, of Providence, and Yara Chum, 33, of Pawtucket — were also charged with second-degree murder.

12 News confirmed the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) was previously involved with the family, but not at the time of the boy’s death.