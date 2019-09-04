RI launches mobile sports betting at Twin River

Breaking News
LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Mobile sports betting is officially live in Rhode Island.

Gamblers at Twin River Casino in Lincoln were able to begin signing up for the state’s sports betting app when it launched at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to R.I. Department of Revenue spokesperson Paul Grimaldi. He described it as a “soft launch.”

But before gamblers can begin placing bets via the mobile app — which can be downloaded through online app stores — they need to register with a photo ID at the casino.

Once registered, bets can be placed online anywhere within the state.

Grimaldi said registration at Twin River’s other casino, in Tiverton, is not yet available, but will be within a few days.

In-person sports betting began at Twin River last fall after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for states to offer it. However, there is a pending legal challenge against Rhode Island sports betting, with the plaintiffs arguing the state’s constitution requires voter authorization for new forms of casino gambling. The case’s next hearing is set for Sept. 11.

Sports betting — both mobile and in-person — is expected to bring in $22.7 million for the state during the current 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the most recent official revenue estimates.

