PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a crash that left a minibike rider critically wounded Thursday night.

Police said a car was turning left onto Sayles Avenue from Main Street as a minibike and motorized bike were driving the opposite way.

The riders swerved around the car as it was making the left turn and lost control of their bikes, according to police.

Police said the minibike slammed into a utility pole, while the motorized bike crashed head-on into another vehicle that was waiting behind the car making the left turn.

The minibike rider was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The motorized bike rider wasn’t injured.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police said the crash doesn’t appear to be criminal in nature.