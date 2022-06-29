SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas is expensive, but a station in Smithfield is teaming up with a local group to offer relief at the pump for some Rhode Islanders.

Veterans or active military will be able to get free gas at the Sunoco on Pleasant View Avenue from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, July 1. The station will fill the first 200 vehicles that arrive with up to 10 gallons at no charge.

Three local business owners, Bill Hogan, Rich Santilli and Robert Skeffington, who were all college roommates, came up with the idea.

“We wanted to see if we could do something with Independence Day coming up this weekend, so I called [the gas station owner] to see if he was in, he of course said yes, and it kind of just came together quickly,” Santilli explained.

Sunoco manager Danielle Noury said her boss is a very giving man.

“He just loves to give back to the community, especially since our customers here are so good to us, so it’s just his way of always giving back,” Noury said. “He just wants to offer a little bit of help to our veterans.”

Those who are interested will be asked to meet across the street at Smithfield High School to provide proof of their service with a veterans identification card or an active military ID.

“When you get here, if you can pull in there, you’ll get verified there, they’ll line you up and you’ll make your way over to the gas after that,” Santilli added.

Skeffington, Santilli and Hogan are covering 90% of the cost of the giveaway, while the Sunoco station will cover the remaining 10%.