PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Additional taxpayer money for a waterfront soccer stadium in Pawtucket narrowly received approval Monday night, after Gov. Dan McKee provided the tie-breaking vote to provide $27 million in state funding for the project.

The amended plan passed on a six-to-five margin, with two members of the R.I. Commerce Corp. Board abstaining. The extra money brings public investment into the project to nearly $60 million.

The developer of the Tidewater Landing project, Fortuitous Partners, originally asked for $30 million after the price tag mushroomed from $284 million to $344 million due to inflation and supply chain-related issues.

The $27 million will be put toward constructing the 10,000-seat soccer stadium, along with revitalizing the downtown riverfront with commercial property, housing units and other retail space.

The amended plan also includes a number of stipulations proponents argue will protect taxpayers, including a clause that prohibits the state and city from covering additional costs connected to the stadium.

It also prevents the state from paying for the project until there is a permanent certificate of occupancy and requires a 30-year commitment from a USL soccer team.

The additional money has been shifted from a future phase of the project, however, so it’s likely the developer will seek additional taxpayer support if the project does expand beyond the initial phase as planned.

State officials had previously indicated that the General Assembly would have to consider more money next legislative session.

The developer plans on adding 80 to 100 additional housing units in lieu of originally planned office space, according to the amended plan.

In a joint statement following the vote, McKee, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien and Brett Johnson of Fortuitous Partners described the project as a “gamechanger.”

“A multi-use stadium will be the anchor of the development which will include housing, restaurants, retail stores, and recreational amenities,” the statement reads. “Rhode Islanders and visitors will be able to attend a soccer game or a concert, enjoy the Riverwalk, grab a bite, or call Tidewater Landing home.”

“This world-class destination on Pawtucket’s riverfront will support thousands of jobs and create millions of dollars of tax revenue,” the statement continues. “This project will help us continue Rhode Island’s economic momentum and we look forward to the project’s official groundbreaking.”

Eli Sherman contributed to this report.