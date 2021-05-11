McKee: Pawtucket/Central Falls transportation hub expected to open in 2022

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Construction continues on the Pawtucket-Central Falls commuter rail line, which Gov. Dan McKee says will enhance transportation and opportunities for Rhode Islanders once it’s completed.

McKee and several other elected leaders gathered outside the construction site Tuesday to mark United Infrastructure Week.

McKee says this will enhance transportation and opportunities for Rhode Islanders in 2022

“As we look forward to a 21st century economy in Rhode Island, where there are good jobs and a high quality of life for everyone, infrastructure is at the heart of it,” Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner said.

Once it’s up and running, the MBTA station will offer service to Providence, Wickford and Boston with a series of other stops along the route.

McKee said the hub is going to dramatically impact transportation not only statewide, but for the two cities as well.

Infrastructure has always been a crucial part of Rhode Island’s economy, and it will be essential to our economic recovery.



Infrastructure has always been a crucial part of Rhode Island's economy, and it will be essential to our economic recovery.

“This project paves the way for future potential development in the area and is going to drive the economy in Pawtucket to heights we haven’t seen in generations,” McKee said.

McKee said the project wouldn’t be possible without the help of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, which provided $850,000 in transit-oriented development funding.

“We’re celebrating the vision to transform their cities into vibrant centers of economic activity and infrastructure is at the center of realizing that vision,” CEO and Executive Director of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank Jeffrey Diehl said.

to visit the Pawtucket – Central Falls Commuter Rail District today to highlight what happens when we #LeadWithInfrastructure. Exciting to see this Transit Oriented Development project nearing completion!

The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank has also financed $51 million-worth of various projects in Pawtucket. Mayor Donald Grebien said the bank offers low-market rate loans that are vital now more than ever.

“That’s very, very helpful, especially when communities are all struggling and we want to squeeze those pennies and we’ve seen significant savings,” Grebien said of the loans.

McKee said the train station and bus hub is expected to be up and running by 2022.