PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Thursday to announce “immediate measures to address homelessness and provide shelter for Rhode Island families and individuals.”

The event will be held at the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness, and the governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor.

