The Fourth of July fireworks at McCoy were an annual tradition for many families.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A rain delay has once again been called for McCoy’s Final Inning, this time for a month and a half.

With rain in the forecast for this weekend, the city announced the event has been postponed until Sunday, Sept. 3, from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event, originally scheduled for July 3, has already been pushed back once due to rain.

City officials said they rescheduled a second time “to ensure safety and fun for all attendees.”

McCoy’s Final Inning will include live music, food trucks and family activities, plus 3,000 attendees will be able to stay on the field to watch a fireworks show there one last time. Organizers will be handing out wristbands for field access on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the event. Those who don’t get one can still watch the display from the parking lot.

Because of the postponement, the vendors and performers will likely change. Officials said they’ll provide updates in the coming weeks.