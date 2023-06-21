PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — On July 3, three thousand people will be let onto the field at McCoy Stadium to watch the city’s annual fireworks display there one last time. The city is calling it “McCoy’s Final Inning.”

The event starts at 3 p.m. and will feature live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Those who wish to watch the fireworks from the field must pick up a free wristband at a table near the entrance, according to the city. They’ll be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 4 p.m.

Only one wristband will be given out per person, and people must be present at the event to pick one up.

Anyone on the field who doesn’t have a wristband will be asked to leave by 8:15 p.m. Those who don’t get a wristband can still watch the fireworks from the parking lot.

The stands will not be open for the fireworks display. Attendees should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to sit on the field. No large bags, coolers or pets will be allowed.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:20 p.m.