PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — McCoy Stadium is holding its highly anticipated “Final Inning” at 3p.m. on Sunday.

The event, originally scheduled to take place in early July, was delayed due to weather.

The festivities will include live music, food trucks and family activities.

About 3,000 attendees will also be able to stay on the field to watch a fireworks show for one last time.

Organizers will be handing out wristbands for field access on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The “Final Inning” is part of Pawtucket’s annual Arts Festival, which kicked off on Friday.