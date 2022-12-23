PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) will open a new station on the Providence/Stoughton line in January.

According to the MBTA website, the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will open for service on Jan. 23.

The Pawtucket-Central Falls station was originally slated to open in summer of 2022.

The station, which will offer service to Boston, Mass., and Wickford, R.I., will connect the MBTA Commuter Rail service with the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s bus service. It will also feature surface parking lot for commuters.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, they estimate the station will attract 520 daily boardings. The project cost an estimated $63 million, including both state and local funds.

Officials expect the station to generate economic development in the area.

Area residents can currently catch the Commuter Rail at the Attleboro or Providence stations. The South Attleboro station has been closed since Feb. 2021, due to “significant deterioration of the pedestrian overpass,” according to MBTA.