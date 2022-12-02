LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a large fire that broke out at a furniture store in Lincoln late Thursday night.

Firefighters responding to Knock on Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue around 11:30 p.m. found the building engulfed in large flames with smoke pouring out of the roof.

Parts of the roof collapsed as crews tried to knock the flames down.

Streets in the area are closed so drivers are urged to find a different route.

No word on what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.