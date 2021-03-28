Mass vaccination site opens in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Northern Rhode Island’s first mass vaccination site is now up and running.

More than 400 people were vaccinated on Sunday in a soft opening at the clinic located in the former Sears on Diamond Hill Road in Woonsocket.

Rob Walsh is looking forward to catching up on missed time after getting his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Seeing my family, my cousin had twins. She has three babies all under the age of one and I haven’t been able to see them yet or hold them,” he said.

Walsh was vaccinated along with his aunt and said having a site in Northern Rhode Island is convenient.

“Perfect because I was going to have to take her to the Dunk which is Providence, no big deal. But as soon as I saw a Woonsocket site I was like. easy she lives in Smithfield,” he said.

#NOW 400 people are getting vaccinated today at Northern R.I.'s first mass vaccination site! The Woonsocket site is holding it's soft-opening from 2- 6 p.m. Full story tonight @myRITV @wpri12 @FOXProvidence pic.twitter.com/7bvYftUKoJ — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) March 28, 2021

Shots are offered by appointment only with new time slots posted at vaccinateri.org on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said the site will initially open for two days a week starting in April, but will increase house when more doses become available.

On Sunday, Rhode Island legislators announced additional federal funding will increase vaccination efforts at eight community health centers across the state — including Thundermist Health Center in Woonsocket.

“It’s extremely important these programs are well-funded and it’s extremely important that we make these centers available. It’s all about getting the vaccine into the state and we will get the job done getting people vaccinated,” RI Medical Reserve Corp. Exec. Officer Brooke Lawrence said.

The state is expected to announce which days the Woonsocket site will open this week.