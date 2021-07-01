Manville bridge over Blackstone River in Lincoln, Cumberland reopens

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), Gov. Dan McKee and other state officials celebrated the reopening of the Manville Bridge Thursday morning.

The bridge connects the Manville and Cumberland Hill villages over the Blackstone River. It carries Manville Hill Road over the river as well as the Blackstone River Bikeway and the Providence & Worcester Railroad between Lincoln and Cumberland.

The $11-million project included repairing the 66-year-old bridge’s piers and replacing its deteriorated deck and supporting steel beams, according to RIDOT.

“This is very important project for the Blackstone Valle,” McKee said. “The poor condition of the bridge and its weight limit surely was a hardship for our business community, and we’re pleased to reopen the bridge and put an end to the long detours and the delays that went with them.”

The bridge was also structurally deficient and posted only 10 tons, prohibiting many commercial trucks to pass.

“We return this vital link for the communities of Lincoln and Cumberland and cross off another structurally deficient bridge on our inventory as we continue marching toward our goal of reaching a state of good repair with all our roads and bridges,” RIDOT Director Alviti said.

The bridge carries about 8,000 vehicles per day. The project is expected to be completed in the fall.