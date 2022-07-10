NOTE: This story was updated after police issued a correction for the victim’s age.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The body of a 35-year-old man was recovered from the Blackstone River in Woonsocket Sunday night.

12 News was on scene as dive team members from the Woonsocket and Cumberland fire departments searched the water.

Fire officials said the victim was located a short time later and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a woman reported the man acting erratically before he ended up in the river around 7 p.m.

The body is being sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the official cause of death.