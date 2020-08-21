Man wounded in Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was shot late Friday morning in Pawtucket but police say he wasn’t seriously injured.

The shooting took place around 11:20 a.m. on Lonsdale Avenue after the victim and suspect had some type of interaction, according to police.

The shooter fled in a vehicle toward Providence using the nearby I-95 on-ramp.

Police said the victim suffered a minor injury and is now speaking with investigators.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

