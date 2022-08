CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A 25-year-old man was brought to the hospital after he was shot Tuesday in Central Falls.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Lincoln Avenue around 9:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for the injury, which is not considered life-threatening.

Police say they believe the victim was targeted.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.