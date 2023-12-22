NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a Lincoln man who ran from a North Smithfield officer during an ongoing investigation earlier this month.

The investigation began two weeks ago, when an officer on patrol passed through the Hilltop Motel parking lot on Eddie Dowling Highway. Police said the officer decided to check on a parked car bearing registration plates that did not match the vehicle.

The officer approached the vehicle and noticed a man sitting in the driver’s seat and a woman sitting in the passenger’s seat. Police said the officer became suspicious when the two began acting strange while speaking with him.

(Courtesy: North Smithfield Police Department)

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Matthew Daignault, attempted to get back inside the car to try and conceal something.

Police said Daignault eventually pulled a brown leather case from his pants and tossed it before running from the parking lot.

The officer chased Daignault into a heavily wooded marsh nearby, but was unable to catch up, according to police. Several other officers and a Rhode Island State Police K-9 also couldn’t track him down.

Police recovered Daignault’s brown leather case found 21.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine separated into individual baggies inside, as well as 9 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Daignault is wanted for obstructing an officer and two counts of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Smithfield Police Department at (401) 762-1212.