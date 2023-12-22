NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Worcester man accused of driving drunk and crashing his truck in North Smithfield earlier this week.

Aaron Kuipers, 35, was taken into custody after crashing his pickup truck into downed powerlines on Quaker Highway Monday evening.

Police said the road was closed between Buxton Street and the North Smithfield Highway Department as workers repaired the powerlines.

Kuipers nearly hit an officer’s cruiser while speeding through the blockade, according to police.

Police said Kuipers smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking prior to getting behind the wheel. His BAC was .17%, which is more than two times the legal limit.

Kuipers has been charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. He was summonsed and released pending his first court appearance, which is scheduled for Jan. 2.