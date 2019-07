WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are scratching their heads as they ask for the public’s help identifying a man who wore a dress while robbing a bank Wednesday.

According to police, the man walked into the Santander Bank in Woonsocket wearing a pink dress, a floppy sun hat and sunglasses.

Police said the suspect fled the scene via bicycle.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Sgt. Kevin Sanford at (401) 767-8870 or ksanford@woonsocketri.org.