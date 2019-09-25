Man, teens charged with setting school buses on fire

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old male, two teenagers, and a 12-year-old boy are facing arson charges after three school buses were found on fire in Woonsocket.

Police said they’d gotten a report of a bus on fire at the Durham School Bus Company storage yard on Fairmont Street about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters and police officers arrived to find three buses burning. Once they got the fires out, their investigation determined one bus had been deliberately set on fire and the flames had spread to the other two.

None of the buses had been in use when they were targeted, police said.

After following leads, officers charged a 16-year-old male, a 12-year-old male, a 15-year-old female, and an 18-year-old, Jermaine Gosselin, with fourth-degree arson and conspiracy.

Gosselin was set to face a judge for arraignment Wednesday. The juveniles are being charged in Family Court.