PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police arrested a man following a standoff on Friday night.

According to Det. Sgt. Christopher LeFort, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment on Parkview Drive in an attempt to arrest a suspect, identified as 58 year-old Alim Tajudeen, on 24-hour felony domestic violence charges.

The victim told police that Tajudeen had put a knife to her neck earlier, while making threatening comments and saying he was not leaving the apartment.

She also said that he made threats to harm himself, or go out by way of suicide by police.

Police were able to make contact with Tajudeen through and he told officers he refused to leave the apartment and said that he did not want to talk with police.

A Crisis Negotiation Team member was then called to the scene to help assist with the situation.

Once the negotiator was able to make contact with Tajudeen, he was able to convince the suspect to leave the apartment where he was was taken into custody without further incident.

Tajudeen is facing several charges listed below.

Domestic Violence -Felony Assault/ Battery

Possession of Knife during Commission of a Crime

Domestic Violence- Refusal to Relinquish Phone

Domestic Violence- Disorderly Conduct

He was expected to be arraigned by a bail commissioner this morning at police headquarters.