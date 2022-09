CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning.

Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way.

Officials say a man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and dragged under the train about five feet.

The man is conscious and alert and is being taken to a local hospital.

#Cumberland – Police respond to Mendon Rd. at Ann and Hope Way for an incident. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/q97w2q3cUv — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) September 2, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.