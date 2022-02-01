Man stabbed to death at Pawtucket liquor store

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a stabbing at a Pawtucket liquor store Tuesday evening, according to city councilwoman Melissa DeRosa.

DeRosa tells 12 News two men got into an argument at Star Wine Liquors on West Avenue.

The fight ended with one of the men fatally stabbing the other, according to DaRosa.

12 News has reached out to the Pawtucket Police Department for more information but has yet to hear back.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.