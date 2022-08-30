PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning in Pawtucket.

The man in his 50s was shot in the upper thigh around 6:15 a.m. on Rhodes Street.

He was conscious and alert when officials arrived on scene and has since been brought to the hospital.

No word on any suspects or motive but police say it appears to be random.

Police have been asking to look at video from neighbors who have security cameras.

