CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday morning in Central Falls.

Officers responded to Lonsdale Avenue just after 9 a.m. and found the man suffering from two gunshot wounds in the leg.

The victim was brought to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for the injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Central Falls Police Capt. Craig Veins told 12 News they’ve identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.