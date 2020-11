CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Central Falls.

Police confirm the shooting took place on Garfield Street around 1 p.m.

The victim was seen being taken away in an ambulance, but no word so far on his condition.

A sedan that appeared to have bullet holes and shattered windows was towed away from the scene.

#NOW Central Falls Police confirm to me a man was shot here on Garfield Street around 1 p.m. A tow truck is now taking away a sedan appearing to have bullet holes, broken windows and evidence markers on the driver's side. No word on the extent of the man's injuries @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/WaAEOzigxD — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) November 10, 2020

