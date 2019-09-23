Man sentenced to prison for selling crack within weeks of release from ACI

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man is heading back to prison after he was caught selling crack cocaine to an undercover officer twice within six weeks of his release from the ACI.

Ricardo Dominquez, 24, was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to two counts of distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman. The sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release.

Weisman’s office said while incarcerated at the ACI, Dominquez made arrangments for the retrieval and sale of a firearm stored at his home. His contact, Gary Pagnozzi, 60, of Pawtucket, later admitted to selling the .44 caliber revolver and 3.5 grams of crack to an undercover, out-of-state law enforcement officer on April 5, 2018.

Dominquez was released from the ACI the following week and shortly after contacted the same undercover officer and offered to sell him crack, according to Weisman’s office. He was arrested on May 22, 2018, for twice selling crack to the officer.

Pagnozzi was sentenced earlier this month to a year and one day in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the first six months of which will be served in a halfway house in Pawtucket.