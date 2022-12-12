WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The man who set a series of fires inside a Woonsocket mill building back in 2019 has been sentenced to prison.

Jacob Lahousse, 23, pleaded guilty earlier this year to an arson charge in federal court, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Lahousse was sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, Cunha’s office said. The court also ordered Lahousse to pay $333,333 in restitution for the damage he caused.

Lahousse previously admitted that he used a ladder to enter the back of the building that housed at least two businesses, then set three separate fires: one on a desktop computer in the basement, another on a piece of fabric in the basement, and one more on a couch in a first-floor office.

Surveillance video showed him setting the fires, smashing several cameras and computers, ransacking offices, and trying to break into a safe, according to prosecutors.

When Lahousse was arrested later that year in Blackstone, Mass., prosecutors said he was found to be in possession of two checkbooks belonging to one of the business owner.