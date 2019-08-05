Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for Central Falls shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was sentenced to prison Friday for shooting and wounding another man in Central Falls back in 2017.

Robert Rego, 30, was given a 28-year sentence with 20 to serve at the ACI and the rest suspended with probation, according to the attorney general’s office.

In May, a jury found Rego guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and carrying a firearm without a license.

During the trial, prosecutors proved that Rego shot Armande Moore with a .25-caliber pistol during a dispute outside a High Street home in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, 2017, the AG’s office said.

Rego has been held without bail since the verdict was returned. The court on Friday also ruled that he won’t be eligible for parole until he’s served at least twelve years of his sentence.