PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man will serve seven years in prison for his role in a national drug trafficking operation that hid drugs in toy trucks, Halloween decorations and Disney items, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Nathan Boddie, 38, pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Boddie was indicted by a federal grand jury in February along with alleged co-conspirators Denise Guyette, of Woonsocket, and Gerardo Garza, of Arizona.

Court documents say that around April 2022 an investigation began into a drug trafficking operation led by Guyette. It was alleged the trio shipped drugs from Arizona to Massachusetts packaged with children’s toys.

Boddie was arrested during a traffic stop on Feb. 6. Prosecutors said he then attempted to swallow a plastic bag containing 20 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also seized a ghost gun and multiple magazines of ammunition from his car during the arrest.

Prosecutors said at Boddie’s home, police found 150 more grams of suspected meth, two more ghost guns, the 3-D printer used to assemble the ghost guns and several fake driver’s licenses.

In total, prosecutors said more than 16 pounds of meth and more than 700 grams of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl were seized over the course of the investigation.

On Aug. 10, Garza pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him and Guyette with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Guyette has pleaded not guilty and is pending trial.