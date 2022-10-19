PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man accused of shooting and killing a Cumberland man earlier this year faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Elijah Soto, 19, was arraigned on several charges including the murder of 28-year-old Jovani Velez. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court next month.

Police allege Soto shot and killed Velez on Carnation Street back in January.

Soto was arrested in May, then indicted by a grand jury earlier this week on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, carrying a pistol without a license, and several drug offenses.