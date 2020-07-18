Man killed, woman seriously injured in early morning motorcycle accident

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured after being involved in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning in Pawtucket

According to investigators, police and fire crews were called to the intersection of Cottage St. and Central Ave. just before 1:30 a.m. for a report of a head on crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The operator of the motorcycle, only identified as 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. She is now in stable condition.

No one in the other vehicle was injured.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say it appeared the motorcyclist was speeding.

Police say the accident is still under investigation, but no one is facing charges at this time.

Investigators also said that both people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.