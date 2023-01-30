WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 70-year-old man was found dead in Woonsocket Monday.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells 12 News the incident happened inside a home on Cato Street.

Oates wouldn’t specify how the man was killed, but confirmed it was the result of a domestic incident.

The man’s two daughters are currently being questioned in connection with his death, according to the police chief. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.