SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Attleboro man has died following a single-car crash on I-295 in Smithfield on Sunday, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Troopers responding to the scene around 4:30 p.m. found a Ford Ranger pickup truck that had struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Anthony Manieri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation revealed Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane when he lost control of his vehicle, spun across the center and right lanes, then crashed into a wooded area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact state police at (401) 444-1000.

Troopers responded to 54 crashes during the first snowfall of the season and assisted 27 disabled vehicles, according to state police.