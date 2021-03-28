Man killed after crashing into tree near highway

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One man was killed after he struck a tree near the highway Saturday evening in Pawtucket.

Just after 5 p.m., State police, along with Pawtucket fire and rescue, were called for a report of a crash just past exit 25B, on the ramp from Smithfield Avenue to I-95 North.

Investigators say the driver, John Betters III, 62, of Providence, somehow went off the road, went onto the grassy median and hit the tree.

Witnesses told 12 News the vehicle was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

The Betters was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Police said he was the only person in the truck.

The accident is still under investigation.