Man killed after crash on Rt. 146 in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police say one man has died after a crash on Rt. 146 Sunday morning.

Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, and Lincoln police and fire crews were called to the area of the highway just south of Breakneck Hill Rd. at 8:30 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Investigators were able to determine that the driver, identified as a 42-year-old Woonsocket man, lost control control of his vehicle and struck a tree. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and died as a result of his injuries.

Right now, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.