Man killed after being struck by vehicle while walking on highway

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — According to State Police, a man was killed Saturday night after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the highway.

Around 9 p.m., police were called to the area of exit 27 on I-95 south in Pawtucket for a report of an accident.

When they arrived, they found that a person had been struck.

Investigators learned that the man, who is not yet being identified, was walking northbound in the breakdown lane, then began crossing the highway, before being hit in the high speed lane.

Police say the driver stopped after the accident and tried to perform CPR on the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, however police say speed and alcohol were not a factor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/17/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour