Man killed after being struck by vehicle while walking on highway

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — According to State Police, a man was killed Saturday night after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the highway.

Around 9 p.m., police were called to the area of exit 27 on I-95 south in Pawtucket for a report of an accident.

When they arrived, they found that a person had been struck.

Investigators learned that the man, who is not yet being identified, was walking northbound in the breakdown lane, then began crossing the highway, before being hit in the high speed lane.

Police say the driver stopped after the accident and tried to perform CPR on the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, however police say speed and alcohol were not a factor.